Turkish liras to Chilean pesos today

Convert TRY to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
28,631 clp

TL1.000 TRY = $28.63 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.946229.0940
Low27.398227.3982
Average28.410528.4150
Change-0.32%-0.71%
1 TRY to CLP stats

The performance of TRY to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9462 and a 30 day low of 27.3982. This means the 30 day average was 28.4105. The change for TRY to CLP was -0.32.

The performance of TRY to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0940 and a 90 day low of 27.3982. This means the 90 day average was 28.4150. The change for TRY to CLP was -0.71.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chilean Peso
1 TRY28.63060 CLP
5 TRY143.15300 CLP
10 TRY286.30600 CLP
20 TRY572.61200 CLP
50 TRY1,431.53000 CLP
100 TRY2,863.06000 CLP
250 TRY7,157.65000 CLP
500 TRY14,315.30000 CLP
1000 TRY28,630.60000 CLP
2000 TRY57,261.20000 CLP
5000 TRY143,153.00000 CLP
10000 TRY286,306.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkish Lira
1 CLP0.03493 TRY
5 CLP0.17464 TRY
10 CLP0.34928 TRY
20 CLP0.69855 TRY
50 CLP1.74638 TRY
100 CLP3.49277 TRY
250 CLP8.73193 TRY
500 CLP17.46385 TRY
1000 CLP34.92770 TRY
2000 CLP69.85540 TRY
5000 CLP174.63850 TRY
10000 CLP349.27700 TRY