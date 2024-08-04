Turkish liras to Chilean pesos today
Convert TRY to CLP at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|28.9462
|29.0940
|Low
|27.3982
|27.3982
|Average
|28.4105
|28.4150
|Change
|-0.32%
|-0.71%
|View full history
1 TRY to CLP stats
The performance of TRY to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9462 and a 30 day low of 27.3982. This means the 30 day average was 28.4105. The change for TRY to CLP was -0.32.
The performance of TRY to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0940 and a 90 day low of 27.3982. This means the 90 day average was 28.4150. The change for TRY to CLP was -0.71.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish lira
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chilean Peso
|1 TRY
|28.63060 CLP
|5 TRY
|143.15300 CLP
|10 TRY
|286.30600 CLP
|20 TRY
|572.61200 CLP
|50 TRY
|1,431.53000 CLP
|100 TRY
|2,863.06000 CLP
|250 TRY
|7,157.65000 CLP
|500 TRY
|14,315.30000 CLP
|1000 TRY
|28,630.60000 CLP
|2000 TRY
|57,261.20000 CLP
|5000 TRY
|143,153.00000 CLP
|10000 TRY
|286,306.00000 CLP