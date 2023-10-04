100 Turkish liras to Chilean pesos

Convert TRY to CLP at the real exchange rate

100 try
3324 clp

1.00000 TRY = 33.24190 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050687.46771.443581.66090.963418.8627
1GBP1.1551311.21335101.0171.66721.918191.1128621.7847
1USD0.951850.824165183.2551.374051.58090.91717.9542
1INR0.01143280.009899280.012011310.01650410.01898870.01101440.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Chilean Peso
1 TRY33.24190 CLP
5 TRY166.20950 CLP
10 TRY332.41900 CLP
20 TRY664.83800 CLP
50 TRY1662.09500 CLP
100 TRY3324.19000 CLP
250 TRY8310.47500 CLP
500 TRY16620.95000 CLP
1000 TRY33241.90000 CLP
2000 TRY66483.80000 CLP
5000 TRY166209.50000 CLP
10000 TRY332419.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Turkish Lira
1 CLP0.03008 TRY
5 CLP0.15041 TRY
10 CLP0.30083 TRY
20 CLP0.60165 TRY
50 CLP1.50413 TRY
100 CLP3.00825 TRY
250 CLP7.52063 TRY
500 CLP15.04125 TRY
1000 CLP30.08250 TRY
2000 CLP60.16500 TRY
5000 CLP150.41250 TRY
10000 CLP300.82500 TRY