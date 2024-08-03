US dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert USD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
951,065 clp

$1.000 USD = $951.1 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
USD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High956.6550956.6550
Low905.5150888.5000
Average936.5567927.0506
Change1.74%1.24%
1 USD to CLP stats

The performance of USD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 956.6550 and a 30 day low of 905.5150. This means the 30 day average was 936.5567. The change for USD to CLP was 1.74.

The performance of USD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 956.6550 and a 90 day low of 888.5000. This means the 90 day average was 927.0506. The change for USD to CLP was 1.24.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 USD951.06500 CLP
5 USD4,755.32500 CLP
10 USD9,510.65000 CLP
20 USD19,021.30000 CLP
50 USD47,553.25000 CLP
100 USD95,106.50000 CLP
250 USD237,766.25000 CLP
500 USD475,532.50000 CLP
1000 USD951,065.00000 CLP
2000 USD1,902,130.00000 CLP
5000 USD4,755,325.00000 CLP
10000 USD9,510,650.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / US Dollar
1 CLP0.00105 USD
5 CLP0.00526 USD
10 CLP0.01051 USD
20 CLP0.02103 USD
50 CLP0.05257 USD
100 CLP0.10515 USD
250 CLP0.26286 USD
500 CLP0.52573 USD
1000 CLP1.05145 USD
2000 CLP2.10290 USD
5000 CLP5.25725 USD
10000 CLP10.51450 USD