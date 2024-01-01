5 Chilean pesos to US dollars

Convert CLP to USD at the real exchange rate

5 clp
0.01 usd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00104 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / US Dollar
1 CLP0.00104 USD
5 CLP0.00519 USD
10 CLP0.01037 USD
20 CLP0.02075 USD
50 CLP0.05187 USD
100 CLP0.10374 USD
250 CLP0.25934 USD
500 CLP0.51868 USD
1000 CLP1.03736 USD
2000 CLP2.07472 USD
5000 CLP5.18680 USD
10000 CLP10.37360 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 USD963.99000 CLP
5 USD4819.95000 CLP
10 USD9639.90000 CLP
20 USD19279.80000 CLP
50 USD48199.50000 CLP
100 USD96399.00000 CLP
250 USD240997.50000 CLP
500 USD481995.00000 CLP
1000 USD963990.00000 CLP
2000 USD1927980.00000 CLP
5000 USD4819950.00000 CLP
10000 USD9639900.00000 CLP