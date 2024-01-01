Chilean pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert CLP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.46 cad

$1.000 CLP = C$0.001459 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0015
Change0.14%0.07%
1 CLP to CAD stats

The performance of CLP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for CLP to CAD was 0.14.

The performance of CLP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for CLP to CAD was 0.07.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 CLP0.00146 CAD
5 CLP0.00729 CAD
10 CLP0.01459 CAD
20 CLP0.02917 CAD
50 CLP0.07293 CAD
100 CLP0.14586 CAD
250 CLP0.36466 CAD
500 CLP0.72932 CAD
1000 CLP1.45863 CAD
2000 CLP2.91726 CAD
5000 CLP7.29315 CAD
10000 CLP14.58630 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 CAD685.57600 CLP
5 CAD3,427.88000 CLP
10 CAD6,855.76000 CLP
20 CAD13,711.52000 CLP
50 CAD34,278.80000 CLP
100 CAD68,557.60000 CLP
250 CAD171,394.00000 CLP
500 CAD342,788.00000 CLP
1000 CAD685,576.00000 CLP
2000 CAD1,371,152.00000 CLP
5000 CAD3,427,880.00000 CLP
10000 CAD6,855,760.00000 CLP