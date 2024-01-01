Chilean pesos to Euros today

Convert CLP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
0.96 eur

$1.000 CLP = €0.0009637 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-2.61%-2.63%
1 CLP to EUR stats

The performance of CLP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for CLP to EUR was -2.61.

The performance of CLP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for CLP to EUR was -2.63.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Euro
1 CLP0.00096 EUR
5 CLP0.00482 EUR
10 CLP0.00964 EUR
20 CLP0.01927 EUR
50 CLP0.04819 EUR
100 CLP0.09637 EUR
250 CLP0.24093 EUR
500 CLP0.48185 EUR
1000 CLP0.96371 EUR
2000 CLP1.92741 EUR
5000 CLP4.81854 EUR
10000 CLP9.63707 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Chilean Peso
1 EUR1,037.66000 CLP
5 EUR5,188.30000 CLP
10 EUR10,376.60000 CLP
20 EUR20,753.20000 CLP
50 EUR51,883.00000 CLP
100 EUR103,766.00000 CLP
250 EUR259,415.00000 CLP
500 EUR518,830.00000 CLP
1000 EUR1,037,660.00000 CLP
2000 EUR2,075,320.00000 CLP
5000 EUR5,188,300.00000 CLP
10000 EUR10,376,600.00000 CLP