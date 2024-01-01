Chilean pesos to Australian dollars today

Convert CLP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.61 aud

$1.000 CLP = A$0.001615 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0017
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change1.50%0.23%
View full history

1 CLP to AUD stats

The performance of CLP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for CLP to AUD was 1.50.

The performance of CLP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for CLP to AUD was 0.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Australian Dollar
1 CLP0.00161 AUD
5 CLP0.00807 AUD
10 CLP0.01615 AUD
20 CLP0.03230 AUD
50 CLP0.08074 AUD
100 CLP0.16148 AUD
250 CLP0.40369 AUD
500 CLP0.80738 AUD
1000 CLP1.61476 AUD
2000 CLP3.22952 AUD
5000 CLP8.07380 AUD
10000 CLP16.14760 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 AUD619.28600 CLP
5 AUD3,096.43000 CLP
10 AUD6,192.86000 CLP
20 AUD12,385.72000 CLP
50 AUD30,964.30000 CLP
100 AUD61,928.60000 CLP
250 AUD154,821.50000 CLP
500 AUD309,643.00000 CLP
1000 AUD619,286.00000 CLP
2000 AUD1,238,572.00000 CLP
5000 AUD3,096,430.00000 CLP
10000 AUD6,192,860.00000 CLP