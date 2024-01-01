Chilean pesos to Mexican pesos today

Convert CLP to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
20.16 mxn

$1.000 CLP = Mex$0.02016 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02020.0204
Low0.01900.0180
Average0.01940.0191
Change4.14%11.51%
1 CLP to MXN stats

The performance of CLP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0202 and a 30 day low of 0.0190. This means the 30 day average was 0.0194. The change for CLP to MXN was 4.14.

The performance of CLP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0204 and a 90 day low of 0.0180. This means the 90 day average was 0.0191. The change for CLP to MXN was 11.51.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mexican pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mexican Peso
1 CLP0.02016 MXN
5 CLP0.10080 MXN
10 CLP0.20161 MXN
20 CLP0.40321 MXN
50 CLP1.00803 MXN
100 CLP2.01606 MXN
250 CLP5.04015 MXN
500 CLP10.08030 MXN
1000 CLP20.16060 MXN
2000 CLP40.32120 MXN
5000 CLP100.80300 MXN
10000 CLP201.60600 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 MXN49.60180 CLP
5 MXN248.00900 CLP
10 MXN496.01800 CLP
20 MXN992.03600 CLP
50 MXN2,480.09000 CLP
100 MXN4,960.18000 CLP
250 MXN12,400.45000 CLP
500 MXN24,800.90000 CLP
1000 MXN49,601.80000 CLP
2000 MXN99,203.60000 CLP
5000 MXN248,009.00000 CLP
10000 MXN496,018.00000 CLP