1 thousand Mexican pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert MXN to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
51,204 clp

1.00000 MXN = 51.20430 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:55 UTC
MXN to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 MXN51.20430 CLP
5 MXN256.02150 CLP
10 MXN512.04300 CLP
20 MXN1024.08600 CLP
50 MXN2560.21500 CLP
100 MXN5120.43000 CLP
250 MXN12801.07500 CLP
500 MXN25602.15000 CLP
1000 MXN51204.30000 CLP
2000 MXN102408.60000 CLP
5000 MXN256021.50000 CLP
10000 MXN512043.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mexican Peso
1 CLP0.01953 MXN
5 CLP0.09765 MXN
10 CLP0.19530 MXN
20 CLP0.39059 MXN
50 CLP0.97648 MXN
100 CLP1.95296 MXN
250 CLP4.88240 MXN
500 CLP9.76480 MXN
1000 CLP19.52960 MXN
2000 CLP39.05920 MXN
5000 CLP97.64800 MXN
10000 CLP195.29600 MXN