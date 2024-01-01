10 Chilean pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert CLP to MXN at the real exchange rate

10 clp
0.18 mxn

1.00000 CLP = 0.01769 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mexican Peso
1 CLP0.01769 MXN
5 CLP0.08845 MXN
10 CLP0.17691 MXN
20 CLP0.35381 MXN
50 CLP0.88453 MXN
100 CLP1.76906 MXN
250 CLP4.42265 MXN
500 CLP8.84530 MXN
1000 CLP17.69060 MXN
2000 CLP35.38120 MXN
5000 CLP88.45300 MXN
10000 CLP176.90600 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 MXN56.52710 CLP
5 MXN282.63550 CLP
10 MXN565.27100 CLP
20 MXN1130.54200 CLP
50 MXN2826.35500 CLP
100 MXN5652.71000 CLP
250 MXN14131.77500 CLP
500 MXN28263.55000 CLP
1000 MXN56527.10000 CLP
2000 MXN113054.20000 CLP
5000 MXN282635.50000 CLP
10000 MXN565271.00000 CLP