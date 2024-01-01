Chilean pesos to New Zealand dollars today

Convert CLP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.76 nzd

$1.000 CLP = $0.001765 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00180.0018
Change0.85%-0.43%
1 CLP to NZD stats

The performance of CLP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for CLP to NZD was 0.85.

The performance of CLP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for CLP to NZD was -0.43.

How to convert Chilean pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 CLP0.00176 NZD
5 CLP0.00882 NZD
10 CLP0.01765 NZD
20 CLP0.03530 NZD
50 CLP0.08824 NZD
100 CLP0.17648 NZD
250 CLP0.44119 NZD
500 CLP0.88239 NZD
1000 CLP1.76477 NZD
2000 CLP3.52954 NZD
5000 CLP8.82385 NZD
10000 CLP17.64770 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 NZD566.64500 CLP
5 NZD2,833.22500 CLP
10 NZD5,666.45000 CLP
20 NZD11,332.90000 CLP
50 NZD28,332.25000 CLP
100 NZD56,664.50000 CLP
250 NZD141,661.25000 CLP
500 NZD283,322.50000 CLP
1000 NZD566,645.00000 CLP
2000 NZD1,133,290.00000 CLP
5000 NZD2,833,225.00000 CLP
10000 NZD5,666,450.00000 CLP