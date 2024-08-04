10 New Zealand dollars to Chilean pesos

Convert NZD to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
5,666 clp

$1.000 NZD = $566.6 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High576.3430581.5830
Low552.0470541.3190
Average563.7248563.5230
Change-1.62%1.35%
View full history

1 NZD to CLP stats

The performance of NZD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 576.3430 and a 30 day low of 552.0470. This means the 30 day average was 563.7248. The change for NZD to CLP was -1.62.

The performance of NZD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 581.5830 and a 90 day low of 541.3190. This means the 90 day average was 563.5230. The change for NZD to CLP was 1.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 NZD566.64500 CLP
5 NZD2,833.22500 CLP
10 NZD5,666.45000 CLP
20 NZD11,332.90000 CLP
50 NZD28,332.25000 CLP
100 NZD56,664.50000 CLP
250 NZD141,661.25000 CLP
500 NZD283,322.50000 CLP
1000 NZD566,645.00000 CLP
2000 NZD1,133,290.00000 CLP
5000 NZD2,833,225.00000 CLP
10000 NZD5,666,450.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 CLP0.00176 NZD
5 CLP0.00882 NZD
10 CLP0.01765 NZD
20 CLP0.03530 NZD
50 CLP0.08824 NZD
100 CLP0.17648 NZD
250 CLP0.44119 NZD
500 CLP0.88239 NZD
1000 CLP1.76477 NZD
2000 CLP3.52954 NZD
5000 CLP8.82385 NZD
10000 CLP17.64770 NZD