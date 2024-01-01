Chilean pesos to Singapore dollars today

Convert CLP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.39 sgd

$1.000 CLP = S$0.001395 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0015
Change-3.53%-3.01%
1 CLP to SGD stats

The performance of CLP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for CLP to SGD was -3.53.

The performance of CLP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for CLP to SGD was -3.01.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 CLP0.00139 SGD
5 CLP0.00697 SGD
10 CLP0.01395 SGD
20 CLP0.02790 SGD
50 CLP0.06975 SGD
100 CLP0.13949 SGD
250 CLP0.34873 SGD
500 CLP0.69746 SGD
1000 CLP1.39491 SGD
2000 CLP2.78982 SGD
5000 CLP6.97455 SGD
10000 CLP13.94910 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 SGD716.89200 CLP
5 SGD3,584.46000 CLP
10 SGD7,168.92000 CLP
20 SGD14,337.84000 CLP
50 SGD35,844.60000 CLP
100 SGD71,689.20000 CLP
250 SGD179,223.00000 CLP
500 SGD358,446.00000 CLP
1000 SGD716,892.00000 CLP
2000 SGD1,433,784.00000 CLP
5000 SGD3,584,460.00000 CLP
10000 SGD7,168,920.00000 CLP