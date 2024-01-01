100 Chilean pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert CLP to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 clp
0.14 cad

1.00000 CLP = 0.00140 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 CLP0.00140 CAD
5 CLP0.00699 CAD
10 CLP0.01399 CAD
20 CLP0.02798 CAD
50 CLP0.06994 CAD
100 CLP0.13988 CAD
250 CLP0.34970 CAD
500 CLP0.69941 CAD
1000 CLP1.39882 CAD
2000 CLP2.79764 CAD
5000 CLP6.99410 CAD
10000 CLP13.98820 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 CAD714.88700 CLP
5 CAD3574.43500 CLP
10 CAD7148.87000 CLP
20 CAD14297.74000 CLP
50 CAD35744.35000 CLP
100 CAD71488.70000 CLP
250 CAD178721.75000 CLP
500 CAD357443.50000 CLP
1000 CAD714887.00000 CLP
2000 CAD1429774.00000 CLP
5000 CAD3574435.00000 CLP
10000 CAD7148870.00000 CLP