US dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert USD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
883,500 clp

1.00000 USD = 883.50000 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085290.32551.493341.677930.963618.7875
1 GBP1.1445611.2421103.3851.709251.920531.102921.5039
1 USD0.92150.805088183.2341.37611.546190.8879517.3125
1 INR0.01107110.009672590.012014310.01653290.01857650.01066810.207998

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 USD883.50000 CLP
5 USD4417.50000 CLP
10 USD8835.00000 CLP
20 USD17670.00000 CLP
50 USD44175.00000 CLP
100 USD88350.00000 CLP
250 USD220875.00000 CLP
500 USD441750.00000 CLP
1000 USD883500.00000 CLP
2000 USD1767000.00000 CLP
5000 USD4417500.00000 CLP
10000 USD8835000.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / US Dollar
1 CLP0.00113 USD
5 CLP0.00566 USD
10 CLP0.01132 USD
20 CLP0.02264 USD
50 CLP0.05659 USD
100 CLP0.11319 USD
250 CLP0.28296 USD
500 CLP0.56593 USD
1000 CLP1.13186 USD
2000 CLP2.26372 USD
5000 CLP5.65930 USD
10000 CLP11.31860 USD