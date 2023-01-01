1 thousand Chilean pesos to US dollars

Convert CLP to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.15 usd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00115 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / US Dollar
1 CLP0.00115 USD
5 CLP0.00574 USD
10 CLP0.01148 USD
20 CLP0.02296 USD
50 CLP0.05739 USD
100 CLP0.11478 USD
250 CLP0.28695 USD
500 CLP0.57389 USD
1000 CLP1.14778 USD
2000 CLP2.29556 USD
5000 CLP5.73890 USD
10000 CLP11.47780 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 USD871.25000 CLP
5 USD4356.25000 CLP
10 USD8712.50000 CLP
20 USD17425.00000 CLP
50 USD43562.50000 CLP
100 USD87125.00000 CLP
250 USD217812.50000 CLP
500 USD435625.00000 CLP
1000 USD871250.00000 CLP
2000 USD1742500.00000 CLP
5000 USD4356250.00000 CLP
10000 USD8712500.00000 CLP