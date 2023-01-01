2000 Russian rubles to Chilean pesos

Convert RUB to CLP at the real exchange rate

2,000 rub
19,649 clp

1.00000 RUB = 9.82439 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB9.82439 CLP
5 RUB49.12195 CLP
10 RUB98.24390 CLP
20 RUB196.48780 CLP
50 RUB491.21950 CLP
100 RUB982.43900 CLP
250 RUB2456.09750 CLP
500 RUB4912.19500 CLP
1000 RUB9824.39000 CLP
2000 RUB19648.78000 CLP
5000 RUB49121.95000 CLP
10000 RUB98243.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.10179 RUB
5 CLP0.50894 RUB
10 CLP1.01787 RUB
20 CLP2.03574 RUB
50 CLP5.08935 RUB
100 CLP10.17870 RUB
250 CLP25.44675 RUB
500 CLP50.89350 RUB
1000 CLP101.78700 RUB
2000 CLP203.57400 RUB
5000 CLP508.93500 RUB
10000 CLP1017.87000 RUB