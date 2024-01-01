Russian rubles to Icelandic krónas today

Convert RUB to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
1,591.37 isk

руб1.000 RUB = kr1.591 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 RUB1.59137 ISK
5 RUB7.95685 ISK
10 RUB15.91370 ISK
20 RUB31.82740 ISK
50 RUB79.56850 ISK
100 RUB159.13700 ISK
250 RUB397.84250 ISK
500 RUB795.68500 ISK
1000 RUB1,591.37000 ISK
2000 RUB3,182.74000 ISK
5000 RUB7,956.85000 ISK
10000 RUB15,913.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Russian Ruble
1 ISK0.62839 RUB
5 ISK3.14196 RUB
10 ISK6.28391 RUB
20 ISK12.56782 RUB
50 ISK31.41955 RUB
100 ISK62.83910 RUB
250 ISK157.09775 RUB
500 ISK314.19550 RUB
1000 ISK628.39100 RUB
2000 ISK1,256.78200 RUB
5000 ISK3,141.95500 RUB
10000 ISK6,283.91000 RUB