10 Russian rubles to Icelandic krónas

Convert RUB to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 rub
15.19 isk

1.00000 RUB = 1.51858 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 RUB1.51858 ISK
5 RUB7.59290 ISK
10 RUB15.18580 ISK
20 RUB30.37160 ISK
50 RUB75.92900 ISK
100 RUB151.85800 ISK
250 RUB379.64500 ISK
500 RUB759.29000 ISK
1000 RUB1518.58000 ISK
2000 RUB3037.16000 ISK
5000 RUB7592.90000 ISK
10000 RUB15185.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Russian Ruble
1 ISK0.65851 RUB
5 ISK3.29255 RUB
10 ISK6.58510 RUB
20 ISK13.17020 RUB
50 ISK32.92550 RUB
100 ISK65.85100 RUB
250 ISK164.62750 RUB
500 ISK329.25500 RUB
1000 ISK658.51000 RUB
2000 ISK1317.02000 RUB
5000 ISK3292.55000 RUB
10000 ISK6585.10000 RUB