US dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert USD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
141,300 isk

1.00000 USD = 141.30000 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0643730.1164550.001064590.0007128450.0006228320.005601280.0133912
1 INR15.534511.809060.01653780.01107370.009675350.08701280.208025
1 JPY8.587020.55277210.009141620.006121260.005348270.04809830.114991
1 CAD939.33260.4676109.3910.6695980.5850455.2614612.5788

How to convert US dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Conversion rates US Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 USD141.30000 ISK
5 USD706.50000 ISK
10 USD1413.00000 ISK
20 USD2826.00000 ISK
50 USD7065.00000 ISK
100 USD14130.00000 ISK
250 USD35325.00000 ISK
500 USD70650.00000 ISK
1000 USD141300.00000 ISK
2000 USD282600.00000 ISK
5000 USD706500.00000 ISK
10000 USD1413000.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / US Dollar
1 ISK0.00708 USD
5 ISK0.03539 USD
10 ISK0.07077 USD
20 ISK0.14154 USD
50 ISK0.35386 USD
100 ISK0.70771 USD
250 ISK1.76928 USD
500 ISK3.53857 USD
1000 ISK7.07714 USD
2000 ISK14.15428 USD
5000 ISK35.38570 USD
10000 ISK70.77140 USD