Indian rupees to Icelandic krónas today

Convert INR to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
16946.30 isk

1.00000 INR = 1.69463 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
How to convert Indian rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 INR1.69463 ISK
5 INR8.47315 ISK
10 INR16.94630 ISK
20 INR33.89260 ISK
50 INR84.73150 ISK
100 INR169.46300 ISK
250 INR423.65750 ISK
500 INR847.31500 ISK
1000 INR1694.63000 ISK
2000 INR3389.26000 ISK
5000 INR8473.15000 ISK
10000 INR16946.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indian Rupee
1 ISK0.59010 INR
5 ISK2.95050 INR
10 ISK5.90099 INR
20 ISK11.80198 INR
50 ISK29.50495 INR
100 ISK59.00990 INR
250 ISK147.52475 INR
500 ISK295.04950 INR
1000 ISK590.09900 INR
2000 ISK1180.19800 INR
5000 ISK2950.49500 INR
10000 ISK5900.99000 INR