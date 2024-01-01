Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas today

Convert RON to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
29,958 isk

L1.000 RON = kr29.96 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.599
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.396
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.184
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.831

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 RON29.95800 ISK
5 RON149.79000 ISK
10 RON299.58000 ISK
20 RON599.16000 ISK
50 RON1,497.90000 ISK
100 RON2,995.80000 ISK
250 RON7,489.50000 ISK
500 RON14,979.00000 ISK
1000 RON29,958.00000 ISK
2000 RON59,916.00000 ISK
5000 RON149,790.00000 ISK
10000 RON299,580.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Romanian Leu
1 ISK0.03338 RON
5 ISK0.16690 RON
10 ISK0.33380 RON
20 ISK0.66760 RON
50 ISK1.66901 RON
100 ISK3.33801 RON
250 ISK8.34503 RON
500 ISK16.69005 RON
1000 ISK33.38010 RON
2000 ISK66.76020 RON
5000 ISK166.90050 RON
10000 ISK333.80100 RON