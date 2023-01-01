50 Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas

Convert RON to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 ron
1507.66 isk

1.00000 RON = 30.15330 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 RON30.15330 ISK
5 RON150.76650 ISK
10 RON301.53300 ISK
20 RON603.06600 ISK
50 RON1507.66500 ISK
100 RON3015.33000 ISK
250 RON7538.32500 ISK
500 RON15076.65000 ISK
1000 RON30153.30000 ISK
2000 RON60306.60000 ISK
5000 RON150766.50000 ISK
10000 RON301533.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Romanian Leu
1 ISK0.03316 RON
5 ISK0.16582 RON
10 ISK0.33164 RON
20 ISK0.66328 RON
50 ISK1.65819 RON
100 ISK3.31638 RON
250 ISK8.29095 RON
500 ISK16.58190 RON
1000 ISK33.16380 RON
2000 ISK66.32760 RON
5000 ISK165.81900 RON
10000 ISK331.63800 RON