Convert RUB to JPY at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Japanese yen today

1,000 rub
1,825 jpy

руб1.000 RUB = ¥1.825 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
How to convert Russian rubles to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 RUB1.82483 JPY
5 RUB9.12415 JPY
10 RUB18.24830 JPY
20 RUB36.49660 JPY
50 RUB91.24150 JPY
100 RUB182.48300 JPY
250 RUB456.20750 JPY
500 RUB912.41500 JPY
1000 RUB1,824.83000 JPY
2000 RUB3,649.66000 JPY
5000 RUB9,124.15000 JPY
10000 RUB18,248.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Russian Ruble
100 JPY54.79970 RUB
1000 JPY547.99700 RUB
1500 JPY821.99550 RUB
2000 JPY1,095.99400 RUB
3000 JPY1,643.99100 RUB
5000 JPY2,739.98500 RUB
5400 JPY2,959.18380 RUB
10000 JPY5,479.97000 RUB
15000 JPY8,219.95500 RUB
20000 JPY10,959.94000 RUB
25000 JPY13,699.92500 RUB
30000 JPY16,439.91000 RUB