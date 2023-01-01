1 Russian ruble to Japanese yen

Convert RUB to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 rub
2 jpy

1.00000 RUB = 1.57625 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 RUB1.57625 JPY
5 RUB7.88125 JPY
10 RUB15.76250 JPY
20 RUB31.52500 JPY
50 RUB78.81250 JPY
100 RUB157.62500 JPY
250 RUB394.06250 JPY
500 RUB788.12500 JPY
1000 RUB1576.25000 JPY
2000 RUB3152.50000 JPY
5000 RUB7881.25000 JPY
10000 RUB15762.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Russian Ruble
100 JPY63.44160 RUB
1000 JPY634.41600 RUB
1500 JPY951.62400 RUB
2000 JPY1268.83200 RUB
3000 JPY1903.24800 RUB
5000 JPY3172.08000 RUB
5400 JPY3425.84640 RUB
10000 JPY6344.16000 RUB
15000 JPY9516.24000 RUB
20000 JPY12688.32000 RUB
25000 JPY15860.40000 RUB
30000 JPY19032.48000 RUB