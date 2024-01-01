Russian rubles to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert RUB to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
420.39 nio

руб1.000 RUB = C$0.4204 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.593
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.403
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.148
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 RUB0.42039 NIO
5 RUB2.10193 NIO
10 RUB4.20386 NIO
20 RUB8.40772 NIO
50 RUB21.01930 NIO
100 RUB42.03860 NIO
250 RUB105.09650 NIO
500 RUB210.19300 NIO
1000 RUB420.38600 NIO
2000 RUB840.77200 NIO
5000 RUB2,101.93000 NIO
10000 RUB4,203.86000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Russian Ruble
1 NIO2.37877 RUB
5 NIO11.89385 RUB
10 NIO23.78770 RUB
20 NIO47.57540 RUB
50 NIO118.93850 RUB
100 NIO237.87700 RUB
250 NIO594.69250 RUB
500 NIO1,189.38500 RUB
1000 NIO2,378.77000 RUB
2000 NIO4,757.54000 RUB
5000 NIO11,893.85000 RUB
10000 NIO23,787.70000 RUB