Brazilian reais to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert BRL to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
7538.39 nio

1.00000 BRL = 7.53839 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
How to convert Brazilian reais to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BRL7.53839 NIO
5 BRL37.69195 NIO
10 BRL75.38390 NIO
20 BRL150.76780 NIO
50 BRL376.91950 NIO
100 BRL753.83900 NIO
250 BRL1884.59750 NIO
500 BRL3769.19500 NIO
1000 BRL7538.39000 NIO
2000 BRL15076.78000 NIO
5000 BRL37691.95000 NIO
10000 BRL75383.90000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Brazilian Real
1 NIO0.13265 BRL
5 NIO0.66327 BRL
10 NIO1.32654 BRL
20 NIO2.65308 BRL
50 NIO6.63270 BRL
100 NIO13.26540 BRL
250 NIO33.16350 BRL
500 NIO66.32700 BRL
1000 NIO132.65400 BRL
2000 NIO265.30800 BRL
5000 NIO663.27000 BRL
10000 NIO1326.54000 BRL