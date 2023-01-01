Euros to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert EUR to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
39,817.10 nio

1.00000 EUR = 39.81710 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087990.54111.495641.678340.965318.7815
1 GBP1.1432511.2437103.5081.709841.91871.1035821.4712
1 USD0.91920.804052183.22561.37481.542730.887317.264
1 INR0.01104470.009661120.012015510.0165190.01853680.01066140.207436

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EUR39.81710 NIO
5 EUR199.08550 NIO
10 EUR398.17100 NIO
20 EUR796.34200 NIO
50 EUR1990.85500 NIO
100 EUR3981.71000 NIO
250 EUR9954.27500 NIO
500 EUR19908.55000 NIO
1000 EUR39817.10000 NIO
2000 EUR79634.20000 NIO
5000 EUR199085.50000 NIO
10000 EUR398171.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Euro
1 NIO0.02511 EUR
5 NIO0.12557 EUR
10 NIO0.25115 EUR
20 NIO0.50230 EUR
50 NIO1.25574 EUR
100 NIO2.51148 EUR
250 NIO6.27870 EUR
500 NIO12.55740 EUR
1000 NIO25.11480 EUR
2000 NIO50.22960 EUR
5000 NIO125.57400 EUR
10000 NIO251.14800 EUR