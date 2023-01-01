Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas today

1000 bgn
20291.10 nio

1.00000 BGN = 20.29110 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084390.2751.488261.673560.9649518.739
1 GBP1.1426611.239103.1551.700591.912331.1026121.4125
1 USD0.922250.807103183.25651.372551.543450.889817.2821
1 INR0.01107730.009694170.012011110.01648580.01853850.01068750.207577

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BGN20.29110 NIO
5 BGN101.45550 NIO
10 BGN202.91100 NIO
20 BGN405.82200 NIO
50 BGN1014.55500 NIO
100 BGN2029.11000 NIO
250 BGN5072.77500 NIO
500 BGN10145.55000 NIO
1000 BGN20291.10000 NIO
2000 BGN40582.20000 NIO
5000 BGN101455.50000 NIO
10000 BGN202911.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bulgarian Lev
1 NIO0.04928 BGN
5 NIO0.24641 BGN
10 NIO0.49283 BGN
20 NIO0.98566 BGN
50 NIO2.46414 BGN
100 NIO4.92828 BGN
250 NIO12.32070 BGN
500 NIO24.64140 BGN
1000 NIO49.28280 BGN
2000 NIO98.56560 BGN
5000 NIO246.41400 BGN
10000 NIO492.82800 BGN