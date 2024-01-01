Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert BGN to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
20,408.60 nio

1.000 BGN = 20.41 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1761.4751.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.561.7271.9491.13121.37
1 USD0.9220.788183.1541.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BGN20.40860 NIO
5 BGN102.04300 NIO
10 BGN204.08600 NIO
20 BGN408.17200 NIO
50 BGN1,020.43000 NIO
100 BGN2,040.86000 NIO
250 BGN5,102.15000 NIO
500 BGN10,204.30000 NIO
1000 BGN20,408.60000 NIO
2000 BGN40,817.20000 NIO
5000 BGN102,043.00000 NIO
10000 BGN204,086.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bulgarian Lev
1 NIO0.04900 BGN
5 NIO0.24499 BGN
10 NIO0.48999 BGN
20 NIO0.97998 BGN
50 NIO2.44995 BGN
100 NIO4.89989 BGN
250 NIO12.24973 BGN
500 NIO24.49945 BGN
1000 NIO48.99890 BGN
2000 NIO97.99780 BGN
5000 NIO244.99450 BGN
10000 NIO489.98900 BGN