Czech korunas to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert CZK to NIO at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
15,778.30 nio

1.000 CZK = 1.578 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2031.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6021.7251.9471.13121.367
1 USD0.9230.788183.2141.3591.5350.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CZK1.57783 NIO
5 CZK7.88915 NIO
10 CZK15.77830 NIO
20 CZK31.55660 NIO
50 CZK78.89150 NIO
100 CZK157.78300 NIO
250 CZK394.45750 NIO
500 CZK788.91500 NIO
1000 CZK1,577.83000 NIO
2000 CZK3,155.66000 NIO
5000 CZK7,889.15000 NIO
10000 CZK15,778.30000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NIO0.63378 CZK
5 NIO3.16890 CZK
10 NIO6.33780 CZK
20 NIO12.67560 CZK
50 NIO31.68900 CZK
100 NIO63.37800 CZK
250 NIO158.44500 CZK
500 NIO316.89000 CZK
1000 NIO633.78000 CZK
2000 NIO1,267.56000 CZK
5000 NIO3,168.90000 CZK
10000 NIO6,337.80000 CZK