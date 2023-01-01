10 Czech korunas to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert CZK to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 czk
16.32 nio

1.00000 CZK = 1.63187 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090390.86121.491581.663310.962718.7465
1 GBP1.1467911.2504104.2031.710611.907551.1040121.4993
1 USD0.917150.799744183.3361.368051.525550.88317.1939
1 INR0.01100580.009596620.011999610.01641610.01830610.01059570.20632

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CZK1.63187 NIO
5 CZK8.15935 NIO
10 CZK16.31870 NIO
20 CZK32.63740 NIO
50 CZK81.59350 NIO
100 CZK163.18700 NIO
250 CZK407.96750 NIO
500 CZK815.93500 NIO
1000 CZK1631.87000 NIO
2000 CZK3263.74000 NIO
5000 CZK8159.35000 NIO
10000 CZK16318.70000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NIO0.61279 CZK
5 NIO3.06397 CZK
10 NIO6.12793 CZK
20 NIO12.25586 CZK
50 NIO30.63965 CZK
100 NIO61.27930 CZK
250 NIO153.19825 CZK
500 NIO306.39650 CZK
1000 NIO612.79300 CZK
2000 NIO1225.58600 CZK
5000 NIO3063.96500 CZK
10000 NIO6127.93000 CZK