1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert BGN to NIO at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.6415
|20.6415
|Low
|20.3138
|20.1077
|Average
|20.4922
|20.3775
|Change
|0.80%
|1.34%
|View full history
1 BGN to NIO stats
The performance of BGN to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6415 and a 30 day low of 20.3138. This means the 30 day average was 20.4922. The change for BGN to NIO was 0.80.
The performance of BGN to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6415 and a 90 day low of 20.1077. This means the 90 day average was 20.3775. The change for BGN to NIO was 1.34.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 BGN
|20.55730 NIO
|5 BGN
|102.78650 NIO
|10 BGN
|205.57300 NIO
|20 BGN
|411.14600 NIO
|50 BGN
|1,027.86500 NIO
|100 BGN
|2,055.73000 NIO
|250 BGN
|5,139.32500 NIO
|500 BGN
|10,278.65000 NIO
|1000 BGN
|20,557.30000 NIO
|2000 BGN
|41,114.60000 NIO
|5000 BGN
|102,786.50000 NIO
|10000 BGN
|205,573.00000 NIO