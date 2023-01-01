50 Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert BGN to NIO at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
1023.72 nio

1.00000 BGN = 20.47440 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BGN20.47440 NIO
5 BGN102.37200 NIO
10 BGN204.74400 NIO
20 BGN409.48800 NIO
50 BGN1023.72000 NIO
100 BGN2047.44000 NIO
250 BGN5118.60000 NIO
500 BGN10237.20000 NIO
1000 BGN20474.40000 NIO
2000 BGN40948.80000 NIO
5000 BGN102372.00000 NIO
10000 BGN204744.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bulgarian Lev
1 NIO0.04884 BGN
5 NIO0.24421 BGN
10 NIO0.48842 BGN
20 NIO0.97683 BGN
50 NIO2.44207 BGN
100 NIO4.88415 BGN
250 NIO12.21038 BGN
500 NIO24.42075 BGN
1000 NIO48.84150 BGN
2000 NIO97.68300 BGN
5000 NIO244.20750 BGN
10000 NIO488.41500 BGN