10000 rub
4098.53 nio

1.00000 RUB = 0.40985 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 RUB0.40985 NIO
5 RUB2.04927 NIO
10 RUB4.09853 NIO
20 RUB8.19706 NIO
50 RUB20.49265 NIO
100 RUB40.98530 NIO
250 RUB102.46325 NIO
500 RUB204.92650 NIO
1000 RUB409.85300 NIO
2000 RUB819.70600 NIO
5000 RUB2049.26500 NIO
10000 RUB4098.53000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Russian Ruble
1 NIO2.43990 RUB
5 NIO12.19950 RUB
10 NIO24.39900 RUB
20 NIO48.79800 RUB
50 NIO121.99500 RUB
100 NIO243.99000 RUB
250 NIO609.97500 RUB
500 NIO1219.95000 RUB
1000 NIO2439.90000 RUB
2000 NIO4879.80000 RUB
5000 NIO12199.50000 RUB
10000 NIO24399.00000 RUB