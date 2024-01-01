Russian rubles to Guernsey pounds today

Convert RUB to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
9.01 ggp

руб1.000 RUB = £0.009008 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guernsey pound
1 RUB0.00901 GGP
5 RUB0.04504 GGP
10 RUB0.09008 GGP
20 RUB0.18015 GGP
50 RUB0.45038 GGP
100 RUB0.90077 GGP
250 RUB2.25192 GGP
500 RUB4.50383 GGP
1000 RUB9.00766 GGP
2000 RUB18.01532 GGP
5000 RUB45.03830 GGP
10000 RUB90.07660 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Russian Ruble
1 GGP111.01700 RUB
5 GGP555.08500 RUB
10 GGP1,110.17000 RUB
20 GGP2,220.34000 RUB
50 GGP5,550.85000 RUB
100 GGP11,101.70000 RUB
250 GGP27,754.25000 RUB
500 GGP55,508.50000 RUB
1000 GGP111,017.00000 RUB
2000 GGP222,034.00000 RUB
5000 GGP555,085.00000 RUB
10000 GGP1,110,170.00000 RUB