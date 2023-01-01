Chinese yuan rmb to Guernsey pounds today

Convert CNY to GGP at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
111.09 ggp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11109 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086490.39841.494721.677190.964618.7185
1 GBP1.1440311.24285103.4161.709981.918721.1035421.4141
1 USD0.920450.804602183.20911.375851.543810.8878517.2298
1 INR0.01106210.009669640.012017910.01653490.01855330.01067010.207066

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guernsey pound
1 CNY0.11109 GGP
5 CNY0.55543 GGP
10 CNY1.11085 GGP
20 CNY2.22170 GGP
50 CNY5.55425 GGP
100 CNY11.10850 GGP
250 CNY27.77125 GGP
500 CNY55.54250 GGP
1000 CNY111.08500 GGP
2000 CNY222.17000 GGP
5000 CNY555.42500 GGP
10000 CNY1110.85000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GGP9.00209 CNY
5 GGP45.01045 CNY
10 GGP90.02090 CNY
20 GGP180.04180 CNY
50 GGP450.10450 CNY
100 GGP900.20900 CNY
250 GGP2250.52250 CNY
500 GGP4501.04500 CNY
1000 GGP9002.09000 CNY
2000 GGP18004.18000 CNY
5000 GGP45010.45000 CNY
10000 GGP90020.90000 CNY