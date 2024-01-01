Romanian leus to Guernsey pounds today

Convert RON to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
169.52 ggp

L1.000 RON = £0.1695 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.573
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.361
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9930.65661.174
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.827

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guernsey pound
1 RON0.16952 GGP
5 RON0.84762 GGP
10 RON1.69523 GGP
20 RON3.39046 GGP
50 RON8.47615 GGP
100 RON16.95230 GGP
250 RON42.38075 GGP
500 RON84.76150 GGP
1000 RON169.52300 GGP
2000 RON339.04600 GGP
5000 RON847.61500 GGP
10000 RON1,695.23000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Romanian Leu
1 GGP5.89890 RON
5 GGP29.49450 RON
10 GGP58.98900 RON
20 GGP117.97800 RON
50 GGP294.94500 RON
100 GGP589.89000 RON
250 GGP1,474.72500 RON
500 GGP2,949.45000 RON
1000 GGP5,898.90000 RON
2000 GGP11,797.80000 RON
5000 GGP29,494.50000 RON
10000 GGP58,989.00000 RON