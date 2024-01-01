Polish zloty to Guernsey pounds today

Convert PLN to GGP at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = £0.1916 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
PLN to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GGP
1 PLN to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19590.2001
Low0.19160.1916
Average0.19430.1965
Change-2.20%-2.93%
1 PLN to GGP stats

The performance of PLN to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1959 and a 30 day low of 0.1916. This means the 30 day average was 0.1943. The change for PLN to GGP was -2.20.

The performance of PLN to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2001 and a 90 day low of 0.1916. This means the 90 day average was 0.1965. The change for PLN to GGP was -2.93.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guernsey pound
1 PLN0.19156 GGP
5 PLN0.95782 GGP
10 PLN1.91563 GGP
20 PLN3.83126 GGP
50 PLN9.57815 GGP
100 PLN19.15630 GGP
250 PLN47.89075 GGP
500 PLN95.78150 GGP
1000 PLN191.56300 GGP
2000 PLN383.12600 GGP
5000 PLN957.81500 GGP
10000 PLN1,915.63000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Polish Zloty
1 GGP5.22021 PLN
5 GGP26.10105 PLN
10 GGP52.20210 PLN
20 GGP104.40420 PLN
50 GGP261.01050 PLN
100 GGP522.02100 PLN
250 GGP1,305.05250 PLN
500 GGP2,610.10500 PLN
1000 GGP5,220.21000 PLN
2000 GGP10,440.42000 PLN
5000 GGP26,101.05000 PLN
10000 GGP52,202.10000 PLN