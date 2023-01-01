Swiss francs to Guernsey pounds today

Convert CHF to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
907.12 ggp

1.00000 CHF = 0.90712 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.088590.6021.497291.677840.964618.7788
1 GBP1.1427911.244103.5451.711181.917531.1023421.4615
1 USD0.91870.803859183.23561.375551.541430.886317.252
1 INR0.01103730.009657630.012014110.0165260.01851880.01064810.207267

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guernsey pound
1 CHF0.90712 GGP
5 CHF4.53560 GGP
10 CHF9.07121 GGP
20 CHF18.14242 GGP
50 CHF45.35605 GGP
100 CHF90.71210 GGP
250 CHF226.78025 GGP
500 CHF453.56050 GGP
1000 CHF907.12100 GGP
2000 CHF1814.24200 GGP
5000 CHF4535.60500 GGP
10000 CHF9071.21000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Swiss Franc
1 GGP1.10239 CHF
5 GGP5.51195 CHF
10 GGP11.02390 CHF
20 GGP22.04780 CHF
50 GGP55.11950 CHF
100 GGP110.23900 CHF
250 GGP275.59750 CHF
500 GGP551.19500 CHF
1000 GGP1102.39000 CHF
2000 GGP2204.78000 CHF
5000 GGP5511.95000 CHF
10000 GGP11023.90000 CHF