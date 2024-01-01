Convert RUB to MVR at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 rub
175.99 mvr

руб1.000 RUB = MVR0.1760 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
How to convert Russian rubles to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RUB0.17599 MVR
5 RUB0.87997 MVR
10 RUB1.75994 MVR
20 RUB3.51988 MVR
50 RUB8.79970 MVR
100 RUB17.59940 MVR
250 RUB43.99850 MVR
500 RUB87.99700 MVR
1000 RUB175.99400 MVR
2000 RUB351.98800 MVR
5000 RUB879.97000 MVR
10000 RUB1,759.94000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Russian Ruble
1 MVR5.68200 RUB
5 MVR28.41000 RUB
10 MVR56.82000 RUB
20 MVR113.64000 RUB
50 MVR284.10000 RUB
100 MVR568.20000 RUB
250 MVR1,420.50000 RUB
500 MVR2,841.00000 RUB
1000 MVR5,682.00000 RUB
2000 MVR11,364.00000 RUB
5000 MVR28,410.00000 RUB
10000 MVR56,820.00000 RUB