Russian ruble to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.176 today, reflecting a -0.393% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.184 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.159 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -8.126% decrease in value.