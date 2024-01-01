Convert RUB to RON at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Romanian leus today

1,000 rub
53.06 ron

руб1.000 RUB = L0.05306 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.594
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6021.4589.412
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.149
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Romanian Leu
1 RUB0.05306 RON
5 RUB0.26531 RON
10 RUB0.53062 RON
20 RUB1.06124 RON
50 RUB2.65309 RON
100 RUB5.30618 RON
250 RUB13.26545 RON
500 RUB26.53090 RON
1000 RUB53.06180 RON
2000 RUB106.12360 RON
5000 RUB265.30900 RON
10000 RUB530.61800 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Russian Ruble
1 RON18.84600 RUB
5 RON94.23000 RUB
10 RON188.46000 RUB
20 RON376.92000 RUB
50 RON942.30000 RUB
100 RON1,884.60000 RUB
250 RON4,711.50000 RUB
500 RON9,423.00000 RUB
1000 RON18,846.00000 RUB
2000 RON37,692.00000 RUB
5000 RON94,230.00000 RUB
10000 RON188,460.00000 RUB