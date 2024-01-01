Convert RUB to NOK at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 rub
121.08 nok

руб1.000 RUB = kr0.1211 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.595
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.409
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.15
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 RUB0.12108 NOK
5 RUB0.60538 NOK
10 RUB1.21076 NOK
20 RUB2.42152 NOK
50 RUB6.05380 NOK
100 RUB12.10760 NOK
250 RUB30.26900 NOK
500 RUB60.53800 NOK
1000 RUB121.07600 NOK
2000 RUB242.15200 NOK
5000 RUB605.38000 NOK
10000 RUB1,210.76000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Russian Ruble
1 NOK8.25928 RUB
5 NOK41.29640 RUB
10 NOK82.59280 RUB
20 NOK165.18560 RUB
50 NOK412.96400 RUB
100 NOK825.92800 RUB
250 NOK2,064.82000 RUB
500 NOK4,129.64000 RUB
1000 NOK8,259.28000 RUB
2000 NOK16,518.56000 RUB
5000 NOK41,296.40000 RUB
10000 NOK82,592.80000 RUB