Russian rubles to Laotian kips today

Convert RUB to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
251,156 lak

руб1.000 RUB = ₭251.2 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.587
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.397
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.149
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Laotian Kip
1 RUB251.15600 LAK
5 RUB1,255.78000 LAK
10 RUB2,511.56000 LAK
20 RUB5,023.12000 LAK
50 RUB12,557.80000 LAK
100 RUB25,115.60000 LAK
250 RUB62,789.00000 LAK
500 RUB125,578.00000 LAK
1000 RUB251,156.00000 LAK
2000 RUB502,312.00000 LAK
5000 RUB1,255,780.00000 LAK
10000 RUB2,511,560.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Russian Ruble
1 LAK0.00398 RUB
5 LAK0.01991 RUB
10 LAK0.03982 RUB
20 LAK0.07963 RUB
50 LAK0.19908 RUB
100 LAK0.39816 RUB
250 LAK0.99540 RUB
500 LAK1.99080 RUB
1000 LAK3.98160 RUB
2000 LAK7.96320 RUB
5000 LAK19.90800 RUB
10000 LAK39.81600 RUB