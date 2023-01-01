Indian rupees to Laotian kips today

Convert INR to LAK at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
2490190 lak

1.00000 INR = 249.01900 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086590.44751.493991.678380.964218.7946
1 GBP1.1437711.24275103.4551.708841.919751.1028321.4975
1 USD0.92040.804667183.24671.375051.544760.887417.2983
1 INR0.01105610.009666050.012012510.01651780.01855640.01065990.207796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 INR249.01900 LAK
5 INR1245.09500 LAK
10 INR2490.19000 LAK
20 INR4980.38000 LAK
50 INR12450.95000 LAK
100 INR24901.90000 LAK
250 INR62254.75000 LAK
500 INR124509.50000 LAK
1000 INR249019.00000 LAK
2000 INR498038.00000 LAK
5000 INR1245095.00000 LAK
10000 INR2490190.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Indian Rupee
1 LAK0.00402 INR
5 LAK0.02008 INR
10 LAK0.04016 INR
20 LAK0.08032 INR
50 LAK0.20079 INR
100 LAK0.40158 INR
250 LAK1.00394 INR
500 LAK2.00788 INR
1000 LAK4.01576 INR
2000 LAK8.03152 INR
5000 LAK20.07880 INR
10000 LAK40.15760 INR