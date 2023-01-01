Brazilian reais to Laotian kips today

Convert BRL to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
4,264,270 lak

1.00000 BRL = 4264.27000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087890.53271.492681.67380.965318.7771
1 GBP1.1429211.24325103.471.705991.912991.1032621.4604
1 USD0.91930.804343183.22551.37221.53870.887417.2615
1 INR0.01104570.009664630.012015510.01648770.01848830.01066260.207406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Laotian Kip
1 BRL4264.27000 LAK
5 BRL21321.35000 LAK
10 BRL42642.70000 LAK
20 BRL85285.40000 LAK
50 BRL213213.50000 LAK
100 BRL426427.00000 LAK
250 BRL1066067.50000 LAK
500 BRL2132135.00000 LAK
1000 BRL4264270.00000 LAK
2000 BRL8528540.00000 LAK
5000 BRL21321350.00000 LAK
10000 BRL42642700.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Brazilian Real
1 LAK0.00023 BRL
5 LAK0.00117 BRL
10 LAK0.00235 BRL
20 LAK0.00469 BRL
50 LAK0.01173 BRL
100 LAK0.02345 BRL
250 LAK0.05863 BRL
500 LAK0.11725 BRL
1000 LAK0.23451 BRL
2000 LAK0.46901 BRL
5000 LAK1.17254 BRL
10000 LAK2.34507 BRL