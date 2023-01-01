Australian dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert AUD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
13,443,300 lak

1.00000 AUD = 13443.30000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Australian dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 AUD13443.30000 LAK
5 AUD67216.50000 LAK
10 AUD134433.00000 LAK
20 AUD268866.00000 LAK
50 AUD672165.00000 LAK
100 AUD1344330.00000 LAK
250 AUD3360825.00000 LAK
500 AUD6721650.00000 LAK
1000 AUD13443300.00000 LAK
2000 AUD26886600.00000 LAK
5000 AUD67216500.00000 LAK
10000 AUD134433000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Australian Dollar
1 LAK0.00007 AUD
5 LAK0.00037 AUD
10 LAK0.00074 AUD
20 LAK0.00149 AUD
50 LAK0.00372 AUD
100 LAK0.00744 AUD
250 LAK0.01860 AUD
500 LAK0.03719 AUD
1000 LAK0.07439 AUD
2000 LAK0.14877 AUD
5000 LAK0.37193 AUD
10000 LAK0.74386 AUD