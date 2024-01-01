Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees today

Convert RUB to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
539.61 mur

руб1.000 RUB = ₨0.5396 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.588
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6011.4589.397
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.145
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.53961 MUR
5 RUB2.69803 MUR
10 RUB5.39605 MUR
20 RUB10.79210 MUR
50 RUB26.98025 MUR
100 RUB53.96050 MUR
250 RUB134.90125 MUR
500 RUB269.80250 MUR
1000 RUB539.60500 MUR
2000 RUB1,079.21000 MUR
5000 RUB2,698.02500 MUR
10000 RUB5,396.05000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR1.85321 RUB
5 MUR9.26605 RUB
10 MUR18.53210 RUB
20 MUR37.06420 RUB
50 MUR92.66050 RUB
100 MUR185.32100 RUB
250 MUR463.30250 RUB
500 MUR926.60500 RUB
1000 MUR1,853.21000 RUB
2000 MUR3,706.42000 RUB
5000 MUR9,266.05000 RUB
10000 MUR18,532.10000 RUB