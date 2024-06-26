Russian ruble to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.540 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.724% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.575 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.527 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -3.951% decrease in value.